Heat and power

There is a double whammy for this region as over a billion people are enduring extreme heat. This has a lot to do with climate change, with South Asia experiencing early summer with little or none spring respite. Straight from a moderate winter, there is an onset of sweltering heat that pushes this region into a furnace-like situation as early as in March and April. Moreover, the debilitating power cuts in Pakistan have made life even more miserable. And then there is the irresponsible handling of rubbish dumps that burn and emit smoke, making the environment even worse. Temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius have become common in many rural and urban areas alike, while some cities and towns are experiencing temperatures near 50 degree Celsius. This is not normal for April and is the result of rapidly deteriorating climatic conditions, increased carbon emissions, and human-led conditions that harm the environment.

With forecasts for even hotter weather in the coming days, administrations both at the federal and local levels cannot shirk their responsibility by hiding behind ‘natural factors’. We have seen in the past that a lackluster response from governments to heatwaves results in massive tragedies for millions of people. Since 2010, in India and Pakistan thousands of people have lost their lives to heatwaves. Some of the steps that are well within government control are public provisions of ample water for drinking or bathing in all major cities and towns. If people don’t get hydrated in time they are more likely to suffer from heat strokes. There is a need for flexibility in summer vacations too. The old academic calendar with June and July for summer vacations needs revision in South Asia.

An uninterrupted power supply is an essential need now and no state can use any excuse for not providing electricity to its citizens at affordable rates. Encouragingly, the Ministry of Energy has announced that the power supply is going to improve this week, due to an upward trend in hydropower and a dip in industrial and commercial demand due to the Eid holidays. All public health facilities must be equipped to deal with emergencies arising from heatwaves. According to the Pakistan Met office, last month was the hottest March on record since 1961. This should serve as a wakeup call for all concerned authorities and departments -- most of all related to climate, education, electricity, health, and water. Dealing with climate change requires both going on the offensive by drastically reducing worldwide emissions and defensive measures to improve our ability to deal with extreme weather events. As a country that is already prone to flooding – and spectacularly ill-equipped to deal with it – any further climate-change impacts would be devastating. Already a water-insecure nation, we are projected to have an emergency on our hands soon. Yet, beyond lip service, we have done little to prepare for the calamity that awaits.