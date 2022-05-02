CCPO reviews CIA performance

LAHORE:A review meeting of CIA Lahore and anti-vehicle lifting staff was held on Sunday at Capital City Police Head Office under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore.

DIG Investigation, SP CIA and other officers attended the meeting. CCPO reviewed the incidents of motor vehicle theft and recovery position this year and the overall performance of CIA Lahore this year. He directed that the incidents of motorcycle theft should be rectified immediately. He further directed that the criminals with record of motorcycle theft should be held accountable and teams should be formed for the arrest of motorcycle theft gangs.

Meanwhile, CCPO visited District Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh. A well-armed contingent of police presented guard of honour to him. He visited the memorial of martyrs, laid flowers at the memorial of police martyrs and saluted them.