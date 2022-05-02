Protecting Palestinians termed religious obligation

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has emphasised that protecting and defending the Palestinian Muslims is a religious obligation of the Ummah.

Addressing a gathering here on Sunday, he said Zionists illegally seized and occupied Palestine over seven decades ago and have been committing extreme brutalities and genocide of Palestinians to drive them out of their homeland in a clear violation of universal human moral code, international laws. He urged upon all Muslim countries to shun petty differences and unite in order to throw down the gauntlet with absolute resolve to Israel.