Body found

LAHORE:The body of a 40-year-old man was found near Bird Market in the Bhatti Gate area on Sunday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.
accidents: Rescue 1122 responded to 1,103 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, two people died, whereas 1,173 were injured. Out of this, 697 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 476 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.
