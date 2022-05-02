MoU signed on malaria control

LAHORE:A leading insecticide manufacturing company has joined hands with the Directorate of Malaria Control (DMC), an attached department of Ministry of NHSRC, alongside World Health Organisation (WHO) and The Global Fund to drive an awareness campaign against vector-borne diseases (VBDs) on World Malaria Day.

With an estimated 0.7 million cases annually of Malaria and over 45,000 confirmed cases of dengue last year alone, the entities look to bring awareness to the problem and are working towards disease preparedness and prevention in observance of the day.

The event saw a gathering of the stakeholders and organisations working to fight malaria and other VBDs, where the collaboration between insecticide manufacturing company and Directorate of Malaria Control highlighted the severity of the cause and the importance of ensuring it receives thorough awareness. In attendance were officials from DoMC, Minister of NHSRC, the Joint Secretary of Health and National Coordinator CMU - Muhammad Bashir Khetran, as well as WHO country representative - Dr. Palitha Mahipala, The Global Fund officials, and representatives from insecticide manufacturing company supporting the cause.

Director, DoMC, Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar stated, "Vector-Borne Diseases (VBDs) like Dengue, Malaria, and Leishmaniasis pose to be a leading cause of mortality and morbidity in Pakistan. Last year, approximately 480,000 people were reported to have contracted these diseases. By giving it due attention and spreading awareness of these diseases to the public, we believe we can overcome this concern.”