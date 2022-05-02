Newborn body found

LAHORE:The body of a newborn was found lying on a footpath near Scheme Mor Iqbal Town on Sunday. An unidentified man left the body of a newborn on the sidewalk and fled the scene. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Boy reunite with family: Misri Shah investigation police reunited a runaway boy with his family. The boy identified as Arsalan Haider had run away from his home in a fit of rage. The boy's father Omar Saeed had registered a case of abduction at Misri Shah police station.

Two found dead: Two men were found dead in two different parts of the City on Sunday. A 30-year-old man was found dead on the Walton Road Factory Area. Some passersby spotted the body of a man lying on Walton Road and informed the police. The victim, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died after overdosing on drugs. Similarly, the body of an unidentified 50-year-old man was found near Chowki Industrial Area Chaido Village. Police suspected that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict. Both the bodies were shifted to the morgue.