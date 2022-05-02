Heatwave to prevail

LAHORE:Heatwave continued to prevail in the City while Met office warned that plain areas across the country will remain under the grip of heat wave.

They advised the people to take precautionary measures. They said continental air was prevailing over the most areas of the country while a westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of the country.

For Monday (today), they predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very hot in plain areas. However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in Balochistan, South Punjab and Sindh.

Rainfall was recorded at Rawalakot, Bagrote, Skardu and Parachinar only. Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore, it was 42.2°C and minimum was 27.2°C.