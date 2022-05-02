Security plan on Eid

LAHORE:Punjab police on Sunday finalised security arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr across the province.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that Eid gatherings would be held at 24,743 mosques, imambargahs and 782 open spaces across the province for which more than 43,427 police officials and volunteers would perform security duties.

Eid gatherings would be held in 4,922 mosques, imambargahs and 191 open spaces in the provincial capital Lahore for the security of which more than 5,000 police officials and volunteers of Lahore police would perform Eid-ul-Fitr security duties. Walk-through gates, metal detectors and CCTV cameras would also be installed for the security of sensitive mosques and imambargahs. As per direction of IG Punjab, direct monitoring of Eid prayers and security arrangements will be conducted by PSCA and Central Police Office, he added.