Pervaiz, Moonis condemn FIR against Imran

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi have condemned filing of an FIR against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and said filing of the FIR by the ‘fascist’ government against Imran Khan is very obnoxious.

Sharif brothers did not learn lesson from history nor did they stop their actions, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said and added Imran Khan had nothing to do with the incident that took place in Masjid-e-Nabawi.

The whole nation knows that at the night of this tragic incident, Imran Khan and his workers were engaged in Shab-e-Dua. The registration of cases against Imran Khan and his associates under the guise of this incident by the ‘imported’ government is reprehensible, he said and added the whole Muslim world is paying homage to the resolution passed by Imran Khan against Islamophobia in the United Nations.

A reputable channel in the Arab world has named Imran Khan as the most beloved person in the Muslim world for his services to the protection of Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH), he said. Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi said the politics of revenge has been made by the Sharif brothers as their way of life.

He said Imran Khan had made it clear that he could not even imagine giving such instructions. Moonis Elahi said Imran Khan is a true Ashiq-e-Rasool (PBUH). Trying to implicate Imran Khan in the incident that took place in Masjid-e-Nabawi is a proof of the insanity of Shehbaz Sharif and his ‘imported’ government. Moonis Elahi said that Imran Khan has emerged as a global voice for Khatam-e-Nabuwat (PBUH). For the first time, a Muslim ruler demanded from the Western governments that the perpetrators of blasphemy should be punished, he added.