Lemon sold at Rs1,000 per kg in City markets

LAHORE:Consumers were unable to get relief from overcharging and escalating prices of vegetables and fruits as the district administration failed to implement official rates in Ramazan bazaars. The price of lemon local further gained by Rs105 per kg, fixed at Rs770-775 per kg, sold at Rs1,000 per kg in open markets in the City.

Senior bureaucrats and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conducted surprise visits to special Ramazan bazaars, but these visits did not bring any relief to the consumers. It is a challenge for the new government how to control inflation and effectively implement official rate lists to provide relief to the public from inflation.

Currently, the urban population is adversely affected by high prices of perishable items due to increase in cost of production and transportation from rural production centres to urban centres. The new government needs to evolve an effective strategy without giving subsidy to anyone. This week price of chicken live bird was reduced by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs230 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs23 per kg, fixed at Rs334 per kg, and sold Rs360-550 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs23-25 per kg, B-Grade by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs20-22 per kg, mixed sold at Rs30 per kg, while A-grade at Rs40 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs10-12 kg, sold at Rs20 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was further increased by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs70-72 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs65-67 per kg, and C-grade by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs55-57 per kg, B&C mix sold at sold at Rs75-80 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade gained by Rs77 per kg, fixed at Rs135-140 kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs125-130 per kg, and C-grade at Rs120-125 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs140-150 per kg. The price of garlic local was gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs145-150 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg, garlic Chinese reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs330-340 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Ginger Chinese was reduced gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs190-195 kg sold at Rs240 per kg, and Ginger Thai unchanged at Rs215-220 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

Bitter gourd was unchanged at Rs60-62 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Spinach farm was declined by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs26-28 per kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs88-270 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs160 to 240 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs350 to 400 per kg.

The price of Banana Special was unchanged at Rs180-185 per dozen, sold at Rs250 per dozen, A-category was at Rs137-142 per dozen, sold at Rs200-220 per dozen, and B-category at Rs85-88 per dozen, sold at Rs120-140 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs54-56 per dozen, sold at Rs80-100 per dozen.

Pomegranate Qandahari fixed at Rs245-255 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana at Rs450-460 per kg, sold at Rs800-1000 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs310-320 kg, sold at Rs500-600 per kg.

Guava was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs93-96 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg.