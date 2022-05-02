CM reviews law & order in Punjab

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has ordered activating law and order committees at district level. Hamza said there will be no compromise on arrangements made for protection of life and property of people. He directed action against unlawful elements without any discrimination. He said this while chairing a meeting held here on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, MPA Owais Leghari, Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Jahangir Khanzada, Zeeshan Rafique, Ata Tarar, Punjab Chief Secretary, IG, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Principal Secretary to the chief minister and officials concerned while all commissioners and RPOs attended the meeting via a video link.

During the meeting, law and order situation in the province, security arrangements for foreigners, especially Chinese nationals were reviewed. Security arrangements made for Chand Raat and Eid were also discussed.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said that public representatives should also play their full role for the betterment of law and order in their respective districts. “No effort should be spared for the protection of life and property of the people of the province,” he said. The chief minister directed for effective measures to prevent wheelie and said non-discriminatory action should be taken against those who do wheelie on Eid. The IG and officials concerned gave briefings about the security arrangements made for the protection of life and property of people in the province.

Hamza Shehbaz said that the Punjab government should ensure implementation of minimum wage of Rs25,000 per month in the province. He said this in his Labour Day message here on Sunday. The CM said that the dream of development of the country would remain unfulfilled without giving rights to the workers. “May 1 is the day of recognition of the services of the working class and we salute them for their contributions in the development of Pakistan,” he maintained. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced minimum wage of Rs 25,000/month and Punjab government will ensure this.