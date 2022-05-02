Another girl missing from Karachi found in Punjab

Police have found another girl who had gone missing in Karachi a couple of days ago in the Punjab province. The girl had disappeared from the Saeedabad locality of the city’s District Keamari on April 28.

The girl has been identified as 15-year-old Amna Javed. Her family had registered a missing case at the Saeedabad police station.

Following the teenage girl’s disappearance, a special police team comprising Baldia Division SP Faizan Ali had been formed on the directives of Keamari SSP Fida Hussain Janwari.

Officials said that with technical assistance, the investigation team was able to trace the girl to the Khanewal district of Punjab. Citing the initial investigation, police said the girl had been befriended by someone named Sarfaraz in Chiniot.