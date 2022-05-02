Imran can’t hide his misdeeds, says Sharjeel

Reacting strongly to the statement of ousted prime minister Imran Khan, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Sunday that Khan is in the habit of blaming others.

Memon said that the former PM will have to face accountability for his act of plundering the Toshakhana. He said that by blaming others, Khan cannot hide his own misdeeds. He also said that instead of blaming former president Asif Ali Zardari, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman should inform the public under what law he had secured precious gifts from the Toshakhana and sold them outside the country. Memon said Khan should also tell the public who Farah Gogi was working for. He said the PTI chief and his cronies cannot escape accountability by blaming others.