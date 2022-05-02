Three get bail in liquor smuggling cases

The Sindh High Court (SHC) granted bail to three suspects involved in two separate foreign liquor smuggling case.

Haresh Kumar and Sanjay Kumar were arrested by the Customs authorities on charges of possessing huge quantity of smuggled liquor worth Rs6.2 million. According to the prosecution, the Customs intelligence and investigation had arrested the accused after discovering a network of supply of such smuggled goods that operated from three bungalows in DHA.

The prosecution alleged that two persons arrested on spot — Mukesh Kumar and Yasir Abbas — had disclosed the owners of the goods to be Vakesh Kumar and Abdul Khaliq, alias Khalid Soomro, and had also implicated others as part of the network.

A counsel for the applicants submitted that the two main accused, Mukesh and Abbas, had been denied bail by a single bench of the court but were granted bail by a division bench primarily on the ground that the date of search of the bungalow where they were found did not reconcile with the FIR.

They said that Sanjay and Haresh were not amongst the persons named in the FIR but were subsequently implicated in the challan.

In a recent hearing, a single bench of the SHC comprising Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry observed that as per the investigation, Sanjay was in continuous touch over the phone with the main accused, Vakesh.

The high court observed that with regard to Haresh, the prosecution alleged that the number plate recovered from one of the bungalows containing the smuggled goods was of a vehicle registered in his name and that he was an associate of Sanjay. The high court observed that as per the prosecution, both the applicants had led to the recovery of record relating to the smuggled goods from a bungalow on Saba Avenue where they were arrested.

A counsel for the applicants submitted that Sanjay had been implicated solely because he happened to be the brother of Vakesh. He said that Sanjay was employed with the State Life Insurance Corporation in Quetta and the bungalow on Saba Avenue where both the applicants were arrested was also the residence of his mother where the applicants had gone to visit and the record seized from there had nothing to do with the applicants.

The bench observed that explanation presented by applicant counsel for their presence at the bungalow from where they were arrested and from where certain record of the smuggled goods was also recovered could not be said to be implausible at this stage.

The SHC observed that the case against the applicants required further inquiry and granted them bail subject to surety of Rs500,000 each.

The high court also granted bail to another accused in another foreign liquor smuggling case. Applicant Mohammad Wasif was arrested by the anti-smuggling force in DHA and a sizeable of quantity of foreign liquor was found in his vehicle’s trunk.

According to the prosecution, 160 bottles of foreign liquor with an estimated value of Rs3,068,000 were found from the vehicle of the applicant. The high court, after hearing the arguments, observed that admittedly the inventory of the alleged foreign-origin liquor was not made at the spot but at the headquarters and only document prepared at the spot was a ‘masheernama of interception’ which was vague.

The high court observed that it was not specific as to the place of interception of the car and the document did not say whether the liquor was found hidden in the car. The SHC observed that the ‘masheernama of interception’ was prepared at 4:30pm and the FIR was lodged at the headquarters at 8:30pm although the distance to the headquarters was not such. The court observed that in view of such reasons, the case against the applicant required further inquiry, and granted him bail against the sum of Rs400,000.