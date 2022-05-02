Man beaten to death on railway platform

A man was tortured to death during a clash within the limits of the Cantonment Station police station. The body of the deceased was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where he was identified as 43-year-old Muhammad Rafiq. Police said the incident took place during a clash at the railway platform. Further investigations are under way.

Firing incidents

A 14-year-old girl, Dua, and Raza, 21, were wounded in a firing incident that took place in the Ahsanabad area in Gulshan-e-Maymar. Police said the two were shot over offering resistance during a mugging bid.

The injured persons were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Separately, 20-year-old Faisal was wounded in a firing incident in Baldia Town. He was transported to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment. Police said that the incident took place over resistance during a mugging attempt. Further investigations are under way.

In another incident, 35-year-old Zulfiqar was shot and injured by unidentified persons in the Kharadar area while 36-year-old Hafeezur Rehman was wounded in a firing incident in Malir’s Memon Goth area.