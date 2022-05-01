Patiala tense: Sikhs, Hindus clash during anti-Khalistan rally

PATIALA: Tension has gripped Patiala after two groups clashed outside a temple during an anti-Khalistan rally and at least four, including two policemen, were injured.

The police fired in the air to bring the situation under control.

An 11-hour curfew has been imposed in the district, starting from 7:00pm today, to ensure peace and law and order. However, all emergency and essential services will be exempted from the order, the court said.

Clashes broke out after a group which calls itself the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) led a procession "Khalistan Murdabad March" and sparred with a group of Sikh activists, including some Nihangs, and began sloganeering and throwing stones at each other.

Following this, some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, took out a counter march against the Sena rally. The supporters blocked Patiala's Fountain Chowk and shouted slogans in support of Khalistan.