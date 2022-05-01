PTI intra-court appeal against Hamza’s oath

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Saturday suspended the observations made regarding the conduct of President Dr Arif Alvi and Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema in a judgment announced earlier by a single bench of the LHC, which had directed the National Assembly speaker to administer the oath of office to Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz.

The division bench comprising Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh suspended the observations while hearing an intra-court appeal of the PTI, challenging the LHC single bench’s decision directing the NA speaker to administer oath to Hamza. The division bench referred the PTI appeal to LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti with recommendations to form a larger bench comprising five or more judges.

The division bench issued notices to the respondents including the attorney general of Pakistan and the advocate general of Punjab for their assistance with an observation that substantial questions of law regarding interpretation of various provisions of the Constitution are involved in the matter. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in the petition, stated that the single bench’s decision is "beyond the facts of the case" and “a violation of several articles of the Constitution". At least 17 petitioners, including PTI MPA Sibtain Khan, filed the appeal in the LHC though advocate Azhar Siddique.

As the hearing commenced, the bench asked the PTI counsel about the maintainability of the appeal since the impugned judgment of the single bench has already been implemented.

The counsel argued that if the bench came to the conclusion that the impugned judgment was a nullity in the eye of law, any superstructure built thereon will automatically fall to the ground and will be of no legal effect. He argued that the president and the governor were not made respondents in the constitutional petition nor any notice of hearing was issued enabling them to controvert the contentions raised by the respondent (Hamza Shehbaz) by filing a reply. However, he said, adverse remarks were passed against them in the impugned judgment, which are liable to be expunged. He contended that important legal and constitutional questions raised on behalf of the PTI regarding the maintainability of the petition have neither been noted nor repelled with reasons in the impugned judgment.

The counsel argued that mandatory provisions of law were not complied with and the single bench passed the impugned judgment without due process guaranteed under Articles 4 and 10-A of the Constitution. He said the high court has no authority to nominate any specific person, including NA speaker, for administration of oath to the newly-elected chief minister, thus the impugned judgment, being in violation of various provisions of the Constitution as well as applicable law, is unsustainable.