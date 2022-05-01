 
Sunday May 01, 2022
National

Plan for water supply chalked out

By Our Correspondent
May 01, 2022

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has chalked out a comprehensive plan to ensure continuous water supply across the metropolitan without any suspension.

The CDA spokesman on Saturday said that along with increasing water reserves, the water supply directorate was also working on plugging water leakages and addressing other problems which result in wastage of water. “Moreover, we are also trying to increase the water pressure for smooth supply of water,” he said.

