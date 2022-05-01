Cops remain vigilant during CM’s oath-taking ceremony

LAHORE: Strict security arrangements were made by the Lahore Police on the occasion of the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz here on Saturday.

The CCPO Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana visited various important places including Governor’s House, CM Secretariat and reviewed the security arrangements. He directed the deployed police officers and personnel to be high alert and perform their duties vigilantly.

CCPO said that maintenance of law and order and protection of life and property of the citizens was the top priority of Lahore police. Lahore police chief warned that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands and disturb the peace of the city.

Kamyana directed the senior police officers to tighten the security arrangements at the Governor House, CM Secretariat and its environs. He said that complete security would be provided to the guests visiting the Governor House. Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force teams also ensured effective patrolling on the roads around the Governor’s House and Chief Minister Secretariat.

All persons coming to the Governor’s House were allowed to enter only after complete identification and proper checking. No unrelated person or vehicle were allowed to enter the premises of Governor’s House at all.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Lahore reviewed the security arrangements at the Governor’s House on the occasion of the swearing in ceremony of the newly-elected Chief Minister of Punjab. He also checked the security arrangements around the CM Secretariat. More than 14 police personnel of Lahore police remained on duty for the security of Governor House.