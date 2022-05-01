13,000 rescuers to be deployed on Eid days

LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) has finalised the arrangements to ensure prompt response to emergencies in Punjab during the Eid holidays.

DG PESD presiding over a zoom conference of all district emergency officers and directed all-district emergency officers (DEOs) to ensure foolproof arrangements to ensure provision of timely emergency ambulance, rescue, and fire services without any discrimination across Punjab.

He also directed all DEOs that close coordination must be maintained with districts/ tehsils headquarters hospitals for better management of victims of emergencies. The meeting was informed that around 13,000 rescuers should be deployed during Eid to provide timely and professional care in case of emergency in the province. All these rescuers will be deputed in three shifts at 947 key points established across Punjab.