Ghabrana Nahi Hai kicks off film season in Karachi

Karachi : The best place to catch all the stars in one place, found Instep Today, is apparently a movie premiere.

Nueplex Cinema in Karachi hosted the premiere for JB Films’ production in cahoots with Mastermind Productions and Geo Films, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, on April 29, 2022.

Directed by Saqib Khan and written by Mohsin Ali, it features among others, Saba Qamar, Syed Jibran, Zahid Ahmed and Nayyer Ejaz in pivotal roles.

The red carpet for the event was indeed star-studded. Humayun Saeed strode in, a larger-than-life presence exuding pure star power, while Nabeel, Shahood Alvi, Maria Wasti, and Abdullah Kadwani (of 7th Sky Entertainment) were also spotted lending their support to the upcoming film. Director and Producer duo Nabil Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza, as well as actor-producer Saud attended the premiere as well.

As the entertainment fraternity pooled into the theatre, it was absolutely delightful to see the casual camaraderie between what one would view as competing individuals and entities.

And though the audience comprised of primarily filmmakers, writers, and actors, it was absolutely rolling over with laughter as one, and reacting as one to key moments. If Ghabrana Nahi Hai bowled over a whole room of industry professionals and insiders, we can safely assume that it will win over friends and families looking for a laugh over Eid or just a chill weekend.