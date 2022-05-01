Thousands attend Khatmul Quran at Bagh-e-Naran

PESHAWAR: Thousands of worshippers, including women, attended the Khatmul Quran in the Taraweeh prayers at the Bagh-e-Naran in Hayatabad.

The light shower turned the weather pleasant as the worshippers were busy attending the Khatmul Quran under the open sky in the spacious park full to its capacity.

Men and women worshippers from the township and elsewhere in the provincial capital had gathered to take part in the final dua.

Right before the prayers, the lightning and thunder worried the organisers of the event. During the prayers, pleasant drizzle started and continued until half of the prayers were offered and then stopped.

The cold breeze followed by the rain proved to be another blessing from Allah, which was referred to as a sign of the Lailatul Qadar by the religious scholars present at the gathering.

The Khatmul Quran in Taraweeh had been arranged by the Jamaat-e-Islami Hayatabad chapter.

Starting from the first day of Ramazan, it took 27 days to complete recitation of the holy book in the Taraweeh prayers.

Separate arrangements were made for women worshippers to attend the congregational prayers.

JI head was the chief guest on the final day.

JI provincial head Prof Mohammad Ibraheem Khan delivered a sermon that was the final one of the series of Quranic lectures delivered by noted religious scholar Maulana Masih Gul daily after the Taraweeh prayers.

Sirajul Haq delivered a speech and provincial deputy chief of the party and chief Khateeb of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maulana Mohammad Ismail led the prayers respectively.

In his speech, Sirajul Haq focused on the religious values of the event and blessings of the Holy Quran and Ramazan. He felicitated the participants for attending the Khatmul Quran.

He spoke about piety both for individual and collective life. He said the Quran wants its rules to remain supreme and for this purpose change would have to be brought in the individual as well as collective life.

He said it was the duty of every Muslim to live by the Quran.

The JI leader talked about the historic decision of the Federal Shariah Court banning usury and said it was a great success for the Muslims.

He expressed his optimism that the rulers would implement the decision in letter and spirit. He said the decision was the outcome of their 34-year long struggle.