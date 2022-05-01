 
Sunday May 01, 2022
Peshawar

13,000 rescuers to be deployed on Eid days

By Our Correspondent
May 01, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) has finalised the arrangements to ensure prompt response to emergencies in Punjab during the Eid holidays.

DG PESD presiding over a zoom conference of all district emergency officers and directed all-district emergency officers (DEOs) to ensure foolproof arrangements to ensure the provision of timely emergency ambulance, rescue, and fire services without any discrimination across Punjab. He also directed all DEOs that close coordination must be maintained with districts/ tehsils headquarters hospitals for better management of victims of emergencies.

