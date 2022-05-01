Cantt Hospital shifted to new building in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The Cantonment Board General Hospital, Nowshera, was shifted to a newly-constructed building while the Women Skill Development centre was inaugurated here on Saturday.

Station Commander, Nowshera, Brigadier Amir Rashid and Cantt Board Executive Officer Zulfishan Manzoor inaugurated the centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier Amir Rashid said that the administration of the Cantt Board was striving hard to provide facilities to the people at their doorstep.

They said that the Gynecology Department had started work in the Cantt Board General Hospital while the pharmacy department was being made functional soon.

Earlier, Zulfishan Manzoor briefed the station commander about the Cantonment Board General Hospital, Nowshera, and its shifting from Shadman Colony to the new building.She said that the old building of the hospital was in a dilapidated condition and it was necessary to shift it to the new building.