Boy dies due to ‘negligence’ of doctor

HARIPUR: A 12-year-old boy died during treatment at a private clinic in a remote village of Sera-e-Niamat Khan Union Council, police and family said here on Saturday. The Saddar Police Station officials quoted Maqsood Khan, a resident of Alooli village, as saying that his son Zaheer Khan, 12, complained of colic pain after Sehr. On the advice of some fellow villagers, his father took the boy to a private clinic where Dr Maqsood examined him and started treatment by administering a drip.

The medical practitioner also injected a couple of injections in the drip, the complainant told police, adding that after a break of 10 minutes the condition of his son deteriorated and he breathed his last within the next few minutes.

The complainant accused Dr Maqsood of professional negligence, injecting the wrong injection to his son which caused the death. On the complaint the police shifted the deceased to the Haripur Trauma Centre where the autopsy was conducted and a case under section 322 of the PPC was registered against Dr Maqsood, who managed to escape.