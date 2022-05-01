Lawyers refuse legal assistance to girl molester

MANSEHRA: The lawyer fraternity on Saturday announced not to provide the legal assistance to the accused who had stoned to death a 12 years old girl after assaulting her in the Dabgrat area of Oghi a day earlier.

“We (lawyer fraternity) and civil society as well can’t tolerate such a gruesome incident on our soil and decided not to take the case of the accused who had killed a young girl after assaulting her,” Waheed

Khan Advocate, an office-bearer of the Oghi Bar Association, told reporters.

Meanwhile, the newly posted district police officer, Irfan Tariq, visited Oghi and met the victim’s family.

The DPO said that the police were with the victim’s family.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused who was identified as Samiullah committed the crime alone and was arrested by the police,” Tariq said.

He added that the police had also got the two-day physical remand of the accused from a local court.

The Oghi police stations’ SHO Wajid Khan told reporters that the accused was speech impaired and had confessed to his crime during the preliminary investigation.

“We have got the expertise of an instructor of the deaf dam school with the court’s approval and during the investigation the accused confessed to his crime,” he added.

The victim girl had gone to a nearby forest to graze goats and sheep the other day but found dead and her medico- legal report confirmed she was assaulted by the accused before her death.