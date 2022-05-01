Sustained drive needed to check gun culture

PESHAWAR: A crackdown has been launched against the shops selling toy guns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a bid to discourage the gun culture.

Separately, actions were underway against the groups and individuals displaying guns in public to spread terror. The police have been ordered to go after those involved in aerial firing on Chaand Raat to save precious lives.

An official said that 12 traders were arrested and their shops and godowns sealed in Peshawar on Saturday for selling toy guns. Actions were taken in other districts where the sale of toy guns has been banned by the district administration.

There have been demands from media and social media to ban toy guns that are harmful for children and society.

These arms are promoting violence among the children and youth. Crackdown is launched against shops selling toy guns and firecrackers every year but the business is still going on.

Bullets fired by some of these toys can cause serious injuries and many children had to be taken to hospital in the past years.

The sale of toy guns and crackers sees a record increase during Eid days every year.

Children can be seen brandishing toy guns, which can fire plastic bullets similar to the real guns. These cause not only injuries to people but also promote violence among them.

The police in various districts have also launched campaigns to create awareness among the public about the consequences of aerial firing. Posters and banners have been placed on police vans asking the public to discourage celebratory firing as it can claim lives.

Thousands of rounds are fired on Chaand Raat and other festive occasions. The police in various districts have launched campaigns to create awareness among the public about the consequences of aerial firing.

During the drive against the groups brandishing weapons, police have arrested a number of people being escorted by armed men only to spread terror in the past months.

The drive later slowed down and only individuals displaying arms on social media were being arrested, instead of going after the mafias roaming in the cities with several guards and involved in land grabbing and other crimes.