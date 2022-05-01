WSSP cancels leaves of operational staff on Eid holidays

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has canceled leaves of operation staff who would be performing duties during Eidul Fitr holidays.

The staff will ensure provision of municipal services on Eid days and they would be compensated by paying them double overtime amount.

A notification issued here Saturday stated that the leaves had been cancelled and the staff performing duties for three days would get overtime.

The staff would provide sanitation, drainage and water services under a comprehensive plan devised by all zonal managers throughout the city.

The WSSP has already launched cleaning of Eidgah and central mosques to facilitate the worshipers on the day of Eid. Each zone has constituted special teams who have been deputed on identified points to clean central mosques and Eidgah.

The staff will work in two shifts while Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir, General Manager (Ops) Riaz Ahmad Khan, all zonal managers and managers will supervise the cleanliness operation, according to a press release.