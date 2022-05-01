Kurram Tangi dam to develop southern districts: official

PESHAWAR: Commissioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan has said that Kurram Tangi dam is a mega project for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, especially the southern districts.

An effective and sustainable strategy needs to be devised for the completion of the project so that the people of Bannu division and other areas can benefit from it.

He expressed these views while presiding over a progress review meeting on ongoing work on Kurram Tangi dam at his office on Saturday.

Project Director Kurram Tangi dam Muhammad Shafiq Bhittani, World Bank representative Asad Ali Khan, district administration and police officers were also present on the occasion.

The project director gave a detailed briefing on the achievement of national, social and economic development through the construction of Kurram Tangi dam.

The commissioner Bannu division while speaking on the occasion said that for the completion of major development projects like Kurram Tangi dam, work should be divided into phases to facilitate the monitoring of administrative matters and also expedite progress.

He urged the authorities of Kurram Tangi dam to work out a coordinated system with the departments concerned to further improve the security arrangements for the experts working there. He said the project would usher in an era of prosperity and development in the region.