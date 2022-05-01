Israel arrests suspects in killing of West Bank settler guard

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli forces on Saturday arrested the suspected killers of a Jewish settlement guard shot in a West Bank attack claimed by a Palestinian armed group that linked it to violence in al-Quds. Al-Aqsa Martyrs´ Brigade, one of the main groups active in the Israeli-occupied territory, claimed responsibility for the shooting which, along with the killing of a Palestinian, brought a deadly conclusion to a Friday marked by clashes at al-Quds flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

The Israeli army said the guard in his 20s was on duty at the entrance to the Ariel settlement on Friday night when attackers opened fire, fatally wounding him.

"After intense intelligence and operational activity by the (domestic security agency) Shin Bet, police special forces and the army, two suspects were arrested this evening," police said after a day-long manhunt.

The armed pair were arrested in the Palestinian village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, northwest of Ariel, the army said.