MQM-P inclusion in Sindh cabinet not being considered, says Wahab

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Saturday that neither is any proposal for the inclusion of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) ministers in the Sindh cabinet under consideration nor is any reshuffle taking place in the provincial advisory group.

The Sindh government spokesman, who is also the chief minister’s law adviser and Karachi’s administrator, commented on the Madina incident as well: “What happened at Masjid-e-Nabwi is deplorable. The land of Madina was used for personal and political purposes. There is a conspiracy to discredit the country.”

Wahab made these statements during the groundbreaking of the road connecting Umar Colony Road to Korangi Creek Road and the Ibrahim Hyderi village, and the reconstruction of the Ibrahim Hyderi Football Ground and the Mujahid Baloch Football Stadium.

Also present on the occasion were Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (Kanupp) Project Director Nazir Memon, Member Provincial Assembly Mahmood Alam Jamot, and CM’s Special Assistant and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Malir District President Salman Abdullah Murad among others.

Wahab said that the construction of Umar Colony Road and the adjoining roads in the Ibrahim Hyderi area, and the construction of the football ground and the stadium will facilitate the people of the locality.

He said that the provincial government is working on major development projects to change the lives of the people of the city, regardless of their political sympathies.

He also said that it is the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that his party is at the forefront of service. The priority of the Sindh government is to build roads, streets and parks in every area of Karachi, he added.

Wahab said that a jogging track and an additional family park are being constructed on the 2.6-acre Hyderi football ground, in addition to the existing stadium, and the entrances are being improved. Bike parking space and a community hall are also being constructed, he added.

He said that the stadium has a seating capacity of 900 spectators, and the additional pavilion can accommodate more than 300 spectators, all of which will be completed by the end of this year.

He also said that launching such big projects in the Ibrahim Hyderi area is proof that no one thinks for the poor except the PPP.

“The local leadership had demanded from the Sindh CM that since there was no place for the children and the youth to play in the area, this facility should be provided.”

He said that the provincial government took immediate action for the construction of the ground so that children could play there instead of on roads.

He also said that three kilometres of main road and seven kilometres of inner streets will be constructed in the area. He added that the coastline had always been overlooked, but the area would be developed.

“Whether it’s Mauripur Road in the Keamari district, the road from Machhli Chowk to Kanupp, or side roads — we’re constructing them. In the past people have shown up with promises, and then disappeared.”

Speaking on transport issues, he said that the procurement of buses for the Orange Line bus project is underway, adding that the feasibility of the Blue Line bus project is being worked on, while its construction work will start soon.

He said that the PPP’s vision is to develop all areas of Karachi equally, working in every part of the city without any discrimination. “Karachi’s long-dilapidated roads are being rebuilt to provide the citizens with amenities in their daily lives.”