Except those at Pharmacy Square, all CCTV cameras at KU functioning

The last campus security adviser of the University of Karachi (KU), Dr Moiz Khan, has submitted a detailed report on the cameras installed at different locations of the campus to the acting vice chancellor (VC) of the varsity, Prof Dr Nasira Khatoon.

In his detailed report submitted on Friday, Dr Khan mentioned that the installation of CCTV security cameras was gradually increased as they were installed at all the entrances and exits of the KU in the first phase.

He informed in the report that the Silver Jubilee Gate, Staff Town Gate (Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre), Maskan Gate and Metroville Gate were used by both pedestrians and vehicles to enter or exit the campus while only one gate, Ayub Goth Gate, was used by pedestrians only.

All of these gates had four cameras that were fully functional.

The report stated that apart from this, cameras are also installed at various places on the main roads and departments, through which roads inside the campus were monitored.

According to the report, security cameras were installed outside the Karachi University Business School, Confucius Institute, the main entrance of the Institute of Business Administration and its first and fourth gate, Pharmacy Square (Chowk), Masjid-e-Ibrahim, Sardar Yasin Malik Professional Development Centre, Karachi University Clinic, Security Office, Majeed Hotel, Girls Hostel Azadi Chowk, UBL Bank, microbiology department, faculty of pharmacy, department of mass communication and other departments and institutions.

He mentioned that the cameras installed at the Pharmacy Chowk were out of order and the rest of the cameras were in a working condition. Dr Khan reported that the progress made so far to probe the unfortunate incident was only made possible by these cameras.

He informed the varsity’s administration that all these cameras did not have a centralised control room but the recording system of each camera was installed near it.

He reported that owing to the long distance from one place to another, the cameras’ monitoring system was divided to avoid technical errors and other difficulties.

The reports carried by various media outlets regarding non-functional or unavailable cameras on the campus were misleading and untruthful and they should be clarified, read the report.

Dr Khan stated that the KU was one of the largest and most renowned universities in the country, and its students were making the country and university proud all over the world, due to which everyone should play their due role to stop the negative propaganda against the varsity.

Lab identifies bodies

The Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL), University of Karachi, has identified the bodies of the victims of Tuesday’s suicide attack at the university.

A spokesman for the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences on Friday stated that the samples from four bodies, including three Chinese teachers and one Pakistani driver, were submitted by the police authorities on the late night of Tuesday, along with the reference sample of the Pakistani driver. He added that the analyses were completed and reports generated within 26 hours.

As family members of the Chinese victims were not available for reference samples, the SFDL team assisted the police authorities in collecting ante-mortem samples.

Students and faculty members of the Confucius Institute and other departments of the KU on Friday held a demonstration in memory of the Chinese teachers who lost their lives in Tuesday’s suicide blast. The protesting students and faculty members held Pakistani and Chinese national flags in their hands as they chanted the slogan ‘long live Pak-China Friendship’. KU Security Adviser Muhammad Zubair and Confucius Institute Director Prof Dr Nasir Khan also joined the protest to express their sympathies with the families of the slain Chinese teachers.