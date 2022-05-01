SMIU faculty’s project gets HEC approval

The Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s another faculty member has got an approved research project of worth Rs13.86 million from the Higher Education Commission, Pakistan under its National Research Program for Universities (NRPU). The project was submitted by Dr Sarmad Ahmed Shaikh, assistant professor, Department of Computer Science, and it was about radio frequency front-end development, using groundbreaking electromagnetic lens-assisted massive multiple-input multiple-output technology for location-based services in the cellular communication system.
