MoU signed for thalassaemia testing

The Afzaal Memorial Thalassaemia Foundation (AMTF) and Karachi commissioner signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to make sure that all the employees of the city administration get themselves tested for thalassaemia.

As per the MoU, as many as 1,500 officers of the city administration and their families would be tested for thalassaemia free of charge. Staff of all the deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars would be tested free of cost or at a very minimal cost.

Apart from the lab test, the officers would be given free medical advises regarding thalassaemia, according to the MoU.

The founder and chief executive of the AMTF, Dr Asim Qidwai, Resource Generation and Mobilisation Director Atiqur Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Sara Amjad and other officials were present in the MoU-signing ceremony.

All the deputy commissioners of the seven district of Karachi also witnessed the ceremony through video link.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon asked all the deputy commissioners to make the staff at their offices aware about the facility being provided by the AMTF regarding thalassaemia testing. He appreciated the efforts of the AMTF and other institutions are working to combat thalassaemia.

Dr Qidwai said that it was very necessary for both the bride and groom to get themselves tested for thalassaemia minor before marriage.