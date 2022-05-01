MoU signed for thalassaemia testing

The Afzaal Memorial Thalassaemia Foundation (AMTF) and Karachi commissioner signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to make sure that all the employees of the city administration get themselves tested for thalassaemia.
As per the MoU, as many as 1,500 officers of the city administration and their families would be tested for thalassaemia free of charge. Staff of all the deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars would be tested free of cost or at a very minimal cost.
Apart from the lab test, the officers would be given free medical advises regarding thalassaemia, according to the MoU.
The founder and chief executive of the AMTF, Dr Asim Qidwai, Resource Generation and Mobilisation Director Atiqur Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Sara Amjad and other officials were present in the MoU-signing ceremony.
All the deputy commissioners of the seven district of Karachi also witnessed the ceremony through video link.
Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon asked all the deputy commissioners to make the staff at their offices aware about the facility being provided by the AMTF regarding thalassaemia testing. He appreciated the efforts of the AMTF and other institutions are working to combat thalassaemia.
Dr Qidwai said that it was very necessary for both the bride and groom to get themselves tested for thalassaemia minor before marriage.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Saturday that neither is any proposal for the inclusion of the Muttahida Qaumi...
Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered an abducted teenage girl and arrested the suspect nominated in the...
The incidence of oesophageal cancer has risen by 20 per cent in Pakistan in the last decade, an increase that is...
The Sindh High Court has directed the Sindh Building Control Authority to take effective steps for the demolition...
The provincial government of the Pakistan Peoples Party , since it came into power in Sindh in 2008, adopted a record...
Ali & Associates, a leading Intellectual property law firm, organised World Intellectual Property Day celebrations and...
Comments