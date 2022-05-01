CITY PULSE

My Karachi Exhibition
The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry is bringing back the colours of Karachi by organising the 17th edition of the My Karachi — Oasis of Harmony
Exhibition. The event will be held from
May 13 till May 15 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Call 0331-2731005 for more information.
Reflections of Surroundings
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflections of Surroundings’ from May 10 to May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Saturday that neither is any proposal for the inclusion of the Muttahida Qaumi...
Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered an abducted teenage girl and arrested the suspect nominated in the...
The incidence of oesophageal cancer has risen by 20 per cent in Pakistan in the last decade, an increase that is...
The Sindh High Court has directed the Sindh Building Control Authority to take effective steps for the demolition...
The provincial government of the Pakistan Peoples Party , since it came into power in Sindh in 2008, adopted a record...
Ali & Associates, a leading Intellectual property law firm, organised World Intellectual Property Day celebrations and...
Comments