Sindh govt grants remission to prisoners before Eid

The government of Sindh, on the recommendation of the inspector general of prisons of the province, announced on Saturday granting special remission of 180 days, on the upcoming festive occasion of Eidul Fitr, to the convicted prisoners confined in various prisons of the province.

The special remission is for the convicted prisoners, except the condemned prisoners and those convicted for the murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, terrorist activities, kidnapping/abduction, robbery and those undergoing sentences under the foreign act.

The prisoners who may benefit from the award of special remission of 180 days include 371 in Central Prison Karachi, 264 in Hyderabad Jail, 233 Sukkur, 101 Larkana, 63 Khairpur, 47 Mirpurkhas, eight in women prison Karachi, 88 District Prison Malir, 13 Special Prison Nara and Hyderabad 13, four in Special Prison for Women Sukkur, two in Shaheed Benazirabad, each one in Dadu, Ghotki, Larkana, Youth Industrial school Karachi, and Youth Industrial Sukkur.