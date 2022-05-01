After two years, Eid prayers to be offered at Polo Ground

After a hiatus of two years, the largest gathering of the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Karachi will be held at Gulshan-e-Jinnah known as the Polo Ground.

The ground is under the administration of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), which, according to a press statement, has started arrangements for the Eid prayers there.

This traditional gathering in the city could not be held for the last two years due to the Covid-19b pandemic.

According to Ali Hassan Sajid, spokesman for the KMC, large-scale arrangements are being made for the Eid prayers this year.

It is expected that a large number of diplomats from different Islamic countries, current and former federal and provincial ministers, members of the national and provincial assemblies, the Karachi administrator, the municipal commissioner, provincial secretaries, and leaders of different political parties and dignitaries will be present at the Polo Ground to offer the prayers.

On this occasion, flags of Islamic countries will be hoisted in the Eidgah and a facility for ablutions will be arranged for the worshipers. There will be perfume sprays and special arrangements will be made for cleanliness and security. The Eid prayers have been offered at the Polo Ground since 1958.