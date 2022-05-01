AWP holds rally in solidarity with families affected by demolitions along nullahs

On the eve of Labour Day, the Awami Workers Party (AWP) Karachi chapter along with labourers affected by the demolitions along the Orangi and Gujjar nullahs held a march along the Orangi Nullah on Saturday.

Participants of the march bore torches as they criticised what they said anti-people policies of the ruling parties and institutions in the federal and provincial governments during the past years. A large number of women and children also participated in the rally.

AWP Karachi General Secretary and Karachi Bachao Tehreek Convener Khurram Ali said that on the one hand, the burden of the country’s poor economy had been pushed onto the salaried classes, including labourers and farmers, by imposing back-breaking taxes on them, but on the other hand, construction and builder mafias had been allowed to benefit greatly from the crisis through subsidies.

“It is even more unfortunate that the revenue generated through the same loans and taxes is then spent on artificial development, resulting in demolitions of the homes of same labourers who pay these taxes,” he remarked.

A project started in the name of widening the storm water drains was later focused on building roads, Ali said, adding that in fact, the drains had now even been narrowed in many places.

He alleged that factories and other properties of influential people located along the nullahs were not touched although that had been marked for demolitions. The overhead bridges used by working class communities in Orangi to safely cross over the drains had also now been demolished, severely affecting peoples’ safety as well as the area’s traffic, he added.

AWP Karachi President Shafi Shaikh said that the labourers were being punished with double-edged swords. The contractual system in factories had rendered their living conditions worse in clear violation of the laws of the country, he lamented. He added that the same underprivileged labourers were now losing their homes at the hands of the state. He alleged that compensation cheques had either been tampered with or were being handed out to people who were not among the affected persons.

Arsalan Anjum, the head of the Orangi Nullah Mutasireen Committee, said that the Supreme Court had directed the Sindh government to provide the affectees with alternative houses within two years. “The SC order had called for the daily lives of the affectees to not be affected. But, unsurprisingly, no authority has so far been able to solve our problems,” he added.

Nisar Ahmed, president of the Gujjar Nullah Mutaisreen Committee, said that for the last 20 years, it seemed that the state’s affairs had fallen into the hands of people who hated the poor and wanted to throw them out of the cities. “Huge buildings, complexes and gated communities are being built for the few rich in the city,” he stated. A large number of workers have been evicted from factories and settlements, and only land and construction investments are visible, he said.

Laila Raza, the AWP Karachi media secretary, said the new IMF agreement would increase inflation. Under the agreement, the capitalists, feudal lords and institutions responsible for creating the debt burden had been included into the Economic Advisory Council, she added.

“The government has made it clear that it wants to place the entire burden of the poor state of the country's economy, the profits of the capitalists, the luxury of the feudal lords and the corruption of the government and institutions on the workers and peasants,” she said.