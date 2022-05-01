‘Deportation of Pakistanis by Europe, Middle East shows failure of immigration policy’

Almost every month, a batch of deportees arrives at the Karachi’s airport or harbour from European or Middle Eastern countries or sometimes from the United States. They are being deported from various lands of economic prosperity as their presence in the foreign countries has been termed illegal in accordance with their immigration law.

Officials have said the recurring and rising incidents of the Pakistani deportees coming back to their homeland prove the fact that the government authorities concerned and state agencies have been seriously failing to fulfil their obligation to check the menace of organised human trafficking and illegal immigration by systematically working groups and syndicates of criminals.

It seems that relevant laws of the land to stop the menace of illegal immigration are not being abided by and implemented by the governmental law-enforcement agencies concerned.

Not only that, but it has been also witnessed that several agent franchises have been opened throughout Pakistan which claim to give immigration visas or employment visas or visit visas. The agents swindle millions of rupees from innocent citizens. In the process, citizens discover that the agents have defrauded them or fled to a foreign country or gone missing. Some of the victims have complained that the money they paid to their agents for visas was also not returned even when they had been held by the Federal Investigation Agency or the Anti Human Trafficking Cell.

Sources have told The News that since human trafficking is not an issue of a day but of years and still no effective solution has been found to the problem, several policies have been being made to deal with the problem, but all in vain.

They say that either the FIA authorities have collected data of those franchises operating throughout the country for sending citizens abroad for work or immigration.

According to the sources, these franchises should be licensed or registered, wondering that it is not done, how the autohrities can stop human trafficking or frauds committed by agents.

Sources maintain that through a registeration or licence policy, they have obtained details of those agents, held them and initiated the process of cancelling their licences. It’s easy to detect criminal-minded agents, the sources say, adding that that some of the directors of the FIA are trying to catch the operators of these known agent mafia agencies, but they face great6 pressure from the authorities and the operation is being stopped overnight.

According to officials, several cases are being registered at the local police stations or at the FIA police stations against the agent mafia for defrauding citizens, but no government authorities look interested in taking this issue seriously, as several times the director posted at the FIA Sindh and in other provinces of Pakistan have requested the government for the upgradation of the process and issuance of funds for the purpose, but the requested performa remains pending.

They say that another big issue is the E-Visa system as the FIA authorities still have no mechanism to verify the E-Visa at their International desk for which several requests have been made to the government. They say requests have also been made for interlinking the consulates with the FIA for the verification or installation of the mechanism for the verification of the E-Visa but still the requests are pending for action.