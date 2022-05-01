PPP workers slam PTI for Madina incident

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) held a demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Saturday to protest against the recent sloganeering and disrespectful behaviour shown by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at the Masjid-e-Nabwi.

Similar protest demonstrations were also held in all the district headquarters of Sindh. PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro had a day earlier announced that the party would hold province-wide protests against the conduct of the PTI’s workers in the holy city of Madina.

Apart from the KPC in Karachi, the PPP held protest demonstrations in Bahadurabad and Nasir Jump area of Korangi.

Participants of the protests displayed placards carrying slogans against the impertinent attitude shown by the PTI supporters at one of the holiest mosques of Islam.

They also shouted slogans against the PTI and its workers, and called for former prime minister Imran Khan to unconditionally and unreservedly condemn the incident in Madina as every Muslim was duty-bound to show respect to the holy place.

The demonstrators said that without any doubt, a section of the Pakistani nation was full of resentment against the new government formed in the country but a protest for such a cause could be held at any place in the world except such sacred places of Islam where such unruly conduct was completely unacceptable.

Speaking at one of the protests, PPP Karachi Deputy Secretary of Information Asif Khan said that a highly tragic incident had happened in Madina that had embarrassed the entire Pakistani nation. He said that such an act of political agitation should have not been done at such a sacred site of Islam as every Muslim should duly show respect to the Masjid-e-Nabwi.

The PPP leader was of the view that the sloganeering at the Masjid-e-Nabwi had taken place under a well-thought-out plan by the PTI.