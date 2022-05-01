President’s son Awab Alvi made PTI Karachi vice president

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced that President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi’s son Dr Awab Alvi will serve as the vice-president of the party’s Karachi chapter.

The announcement to this effect was made by the PTI Sindh president and former federal minister Ali Zaidi through a notification.

Dr Awab is currently running Alvi Dental, which is a private dental business that Dr Arif had been running before he was elected as the president in 2018.

Dr Awab also shared the notification on Twitter and wrote: “It’s time to stand up and be counted with Chairman Imran Khan as he fights thru these shark infested waters with literally every institution resisting him at every move.”

The president’s son has also been an active blogger and social media influencer since July 2004. He wrote on political and social issues of Pakistan with the pseudonym Teeth Maestro.