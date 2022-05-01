Call to hold dengue workshops

LAHORE : Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar said that dengue has now become a common disease in Pakistan which depends on intensity of mosquito breeding in hot and humid weather in different parts of the country.
Prof. Al-freed Zafar urged on holding such workshops and seminars continuously so that their knowledge could be updated.
He said that in order to control this disease, it is necessary to control the breeding of dengue mosquitoes for which mass participation is essential as to wipe out dengue hotspots inside the homes of the citizens.
