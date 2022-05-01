265 road accidents in City

LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1094 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents, eight people died, whereas 1138 were injured. Out of this, 673 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 465 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams. Motorbikes were involved in majority (71%) of road accidents.

The statistics showed that 265 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 263 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 96 Multan in with 102 victims and at third Gujranwala with 70 road accidents and 67 victims.

Further, the analysis showed that 584 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 137 pedestrians, and 425 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The details further revealed that 1146 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 954 males & 192 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 233 were under 18 years of age, 608 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 305 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 975 motorbikes, 74 auto-rickshaws, 142 motorcars, 26 vans, 10 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 108 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road accidents.