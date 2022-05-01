DGPR opens Day Care Centre

LAHORE : Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab Saman Rai has said that women officers in the department are performing their responsibilities with utmost devotion and dedication.

Speaking on inauguration of Day Care Centre at directorate, here on Saturday, she said that working women in DGPR were being provided best environment and all possible facilities.

The DG said that work was underway on various projects to facilitate female staff performing their professional duties in DGPR. She said that the facility of Baby Day Care Centre for working women during their working hours in their workplace was their legal right, which has been fulfilled. She elaborated that male officers can also avail this facility.

Saman Rai said that as an official media, the women affiliated to DGPR have to perform their duties even after the stipulated working hours so they are being provided possible facilities.

Director Administration Punjab Nayab Haider Naqvi said on the occasion that over the directions of Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar and DGPR Saman Rai upgradation of DGPR is in progress and effective measures are being taken to improve the performance including improvement of working environment.