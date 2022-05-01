People urged to take special care in eating after Ramazan

LAHORE : People should take special care in eating food and drinking liquids to keep stomach affairs normal on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr especially after fasting during Ramazan; these views were expressed by Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor, Associate Professor of Medicine, Lahore General Hospital while giving medical advice on Saturday regarding eating habits after Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

He said that generally during Eid-ul-Fitr, people show indifference and start eating a variety of food items at the same time that affects the digestive system and a large number of citizens have to go to clinics and hospitals.

Dr Toor specifically advised patients with high blood pressure, diabetes and heart diseases not to add too much in meals and avoid cold drinks and junk food to refrain from complications. He added that our religion, Islam, also teaches us to eat less and on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr we have to take food with special care and ensure the safety of our body, especially our stomach, from a medical point of view. Dr Israr further added that on the occasion of Eid, one should not do any kind of carelessness so that one's happiness and his family can be saved from any difficulty and carry on their Eid celebrations. Health experts say that over Ramazan, people generally gain weight and end up with a lower metabolism, and so one thing we need to do is get our metabolism back on track. It’s no secret that eating once a day is bad for your metabolism, and so we are advised to divide up our meals over the course of the day. It’s much healthier to consume meals that are more frequent but smaller in size, and so this constitutes the first golden rule for a good metabolism.

Another golden rule is to eat the bulk of your daily caloric intake in the morning and keep it light at night.

Obviously, Ramazan messes up these two rules, because we don’t eat all day and then at night we eat a couple of really big meals — which means a slower metabolism. The most important aspect of the transition from Ramazan into normal life is making sure you let your metabolism recover by setting regular meal times and ensuring that they are the right size. Eat big breakfasts with a lot of fruit and protein, and try to limit eating at night. During Ramazan all your eating is done at night, and getting your body off its night-time eating routine is essential for returning to full health.