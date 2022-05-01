Severe heat wave to continue

LAHORE : Severe heat wave continued to prevail in the city as mercury reached 42.5°C in the provincial metropolis here on Saturday while Met office predicted that the whole country, particularly plain areas would be under the grip of heat wave.

They advised the people to take precautionary measures and said that continental air was prevailing over the most parts of the country while a westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of the country from Sunday (evening/night).

They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very hot in plain areas. However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in north western Balochistan. Light rainfall was only recorded at Parachinar, Dir, Astore, Gupis and Lasbella.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad and Sibbi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 42.5°C and minimum was 26.5°C.