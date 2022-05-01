 
Sunday May 01, 2022
55-year-old woman shot dead

By Our Correspondent
May 01, 2022

LAHORE : A 55-year-old woman was shot dead in Faisal Town here on Saturday.

The victim identified as Riffat Bibi was in a house with one Ashfaq when two unidentified motorcyclists entered the house and shot her dead. A police team removed the body to morgue for autopsy. Police said they were investigating if the victim was killed on resistance during a robbery or over an old enmity.

