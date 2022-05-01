Non-payment of arrears: SNGPL issues final notice to govt institutions, departments

LAHORE : In continuation of recovery campaign against government defaulting consumers, disconnection notices have been served to those defaulters who failed to clear their gas bills liability with advice to ensure the payment; otherwise disconnection of gas supply will be carried out at their own risk and cost, warned a spokesperson of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) here Saturday.

The total outstanding amount against public sector institutions/departments stands at Rs434,197,229. These due amount include Rs152,482,198 (Federal), Rs27,472,758 (KPK) and Rs254,242,273 (Punjab). According to SNGPL spokesperson, details of Defaulters Names and Outstanding Amount are as follows: Asstt. Director, P.D.PIU-FSA, Forensic Science Laboratory, Thokar Niaz Baig Lahore (Rs26,382,959), Principal Administrator KNC Chashma Distt Mianwali (Rs24,031,042), Commandant Police Training College Sihala Islamabad (Rs15,762,088), The Dy. Director Civil (PL & MNA Hostel) Parliament Lodges Islamabad (Rs15,350,025), The Superintendent, District Jail Shorkot T.T. Singh (Rs.13,110,789), Asstt Executive Engineer Pwd, Federal Lodge-1 Islamabad (Rs12,981,988), Dy Dir Mech Div 2, For Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Islamabad (Rs10,102,350), Medical Supdt Services Hospital, Jail Road Lahore (Rs7,388,161), Medical Superintendent (Radiology Department) Services Hospital Jail Road Lahore (Rs6,874,422), Superintendent District Jail Lahore (Rs6,824, 107), Executive Engineer Cem Div-I Pak PWD Kohsar Block Islamabad (Rs6,400,870), Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Kasur (Rs5,864,666), Superintendent District Jail Sialkot (Rs4,739,213), Semi Permanent Police (FC) Islamabad (Rs4,381,692), Superintendent District Jail Muzaffargarh (Rs4,336,548), Superintendent District Jail Faisalabad (Rs4,237,707), Superintendent New Central Jail Bwp (Rs4,042,090), Superintendent Central Jail Gujranwala (Rs3,853,739), Asstt Executive Engineer Pwd Federal Lodge-2 Islamabad (Rs3,794,703) , Asstt Eng Store Pak PWD Female Hostel G/5 Islamabad (Rs3,442,809), Dy Director Mech Div No 1 Pm Secretariat Islamabad (Rs3,353,758), Medical Superintendent THQ Hospital Murree (Rs3,181,528), Superintendent Central Jail Mianwali (Rs3,063,211), Executive Engnr Burn Care Center PIMS Islamabad (Rs3,041,494), Airport Security Forces New International Airport Islamabad (Rs 2,944,377), Superintendent District Jail Sargodha (Rs2,819,284), Dy Dir E/m Division CDA Aiwan-e-Sadar Building Islamabad (Rs2,759,994), Sr superintendent Of Police Ctd Police Station Barki Road Lahore (Rs2,694,821), Superintendent District Central Prison Hafizabad (Rs2,679,148), Supdt Distt Jail Jhelum (Rs2,619,451), Superintendent Distt Jail Sheikhupura (Rs2,571,442), Semi Permanent Police Barrack No.4, F 6/3 Islamabad (Rs2,557,284), The Project Director Hospital Complex F 6/2 Islamabad (Rs2,549,405), Resident Engineer Cps Wapda Chashma (Rs2,497,994), Medical Superintendent OPD Block Services Hospital Lahore (Rs2,477,561), Senior Suptd Police Chakwal (Rs2,473,890), Dy Director M-Block Pak Secretariat Islamabad (Rs2,437,105), Superintendent District Jail Vehari (Rs2,335,143), District Jail Shahpur (Rs2,301,354 ), I/C First Women Hospital Karak (Rs2,294,397), Dy Director Electrical Helipad Garden Avenue G 6/4 Islamabad (Rs2,269,728), Executive Engineer PWD Office Chamba House Lahore (Rs2,258,385), Dy Director (Civil) PL & MNA Hostel F 5/2 Islamabad (Rs2,237,128), the Sub Div Officer Community And Squash Hall GOR-I Lahore (Rs2,224,683), Principal Sims College Jail Road Lahore (Rs2,206,135), SP Office (mess) Police Lines Gujrat (Rs2,091,877), Project Director Hospital Complex Islamabad (Rs2,038,701), Superintendent Central Jail Kot Lakhpat Lahore (Rs2,037,454), the Senior Superintendent Police Chung Training Center Lahore (Rs2,019,214), Dy Director Works (E&M) Police Barrack No.01, Diplomatic Enclave G-5 Islamabad (Rs1,788,671), Executive Director Mother And Child Health Center, PIMS Islamabad (Rs1,759,128), Dy Director Mech Div 2 Q-Block Pak Secretariat Islamabad (Rs1,680,984), Dy Dir Mech Division 2 K-block Pak Secretariat Islamabad (Rs1,646,321), Dig Office Police Lines Faisalabad (Rs1,638,969), Project Director Hospital Complex Islamabad (Rs1,607,517), Superintendent Jail Multan (Rs1,605,662), Deputy Director Police Station F-7 Markaz Islamabad (Rs1,543,245), District Jail Bahawalnagar (Rs1,494,199), Incharge Police Station City Sarai Alamgir (Rs1,457,277), Incharge Police Lines Wirles Station Dpo Office Abbottabad (Rs1,430,338), Ms Lady Wellington Hospital Lahore (Rs1,426,204), The Medical Supdt DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura (Rs1,408,582), Dy. Director Works Iii (e& M) Police Barrack No.2 Diplomatic Enclave G-5 Islamabad (Rs1,404,480), Principal Central Government College For Women F 7/2 Islamabad (Rs1,377,238) , Supdt Of Police Aabpara Station Islamabad (Rs1,372,895), Incharge Administration Petroleum House Islamabad (Rs1,368,663), SP Headquarters Police Lines H-11 Islamabad (Rs1,278,578), Xen Pak PWD Secretariat No.01, Satellite Town Rawalpindi (Rs1,277,197), District Jail Jhang (Rs1,270,774), Dy Chief Engineer Mechanical Railway Carriage Factory Colony Islamabad (Rs1,263,970), Dy Director E&M Parliament House Islamabad (Rs1,254,561), Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Bakhar (Rs1,220,775), Rapid Response Force Admin Block H 11/2 Islamabad (Rs1,216,185), Dy. Director Works-iii Police Barrack Diplomatic Enclave Islamabad (Rs1,152,298), Dy Director Works-iii (E&M) Police Barrack No.01 Diplomatic Enclave Islamabad (Rs1,151,351), Assistant Commissioner Nowshehra Cantt (Rs1,134,781), Deputy Director (E&M) Cabinet Division Islamabad (Rs1,133,857), Govt Mental Hospital Jail Road Lahore (Rs1,131,719), Supdt District Jail Attock (Rs1,128,691), Admin Officer Nirc Islamabad (Rs1,069,519), Xen Northern Area House 5/1 Islamabad (Rs1,055,304), Post Graduate Medical College PIMS Islamabad (Rs1,052,337), SP Headquarter Traffic Police Lines, Manawan Lahore (Rs1,046,026), MS Women And Children Hospital Gt Road Peshawar (Rs1,034,168), Medical Superintendent Modern Burn Unit Nishter Hospital Multan (Rs1,022,536), Incharge (Anglican Diocese) Pak Sir Syed Road Peshawar (Rs1,018,228), Director Estate Projects Block-F Fazaia Tarnol Rawalpindi (Rs1,001,063).