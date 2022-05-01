Food Street — a big respite for shoppers

Rawalpindi : “Let’s grab a burger before buying shoes,” said a little boy to his parent who was tired after a hectic walk for shopping in Saddar.

The food street is offering munching fast food for shoppers who are tired and looking for something to grab on while doing shopping for their Eid preparations. It’s a big respite from the hectic stroll and people can sit and get relaxed amidst pushing Eid rush. Anjum a school teacher while talking to this scribe the best part of food street is this that no vehicles are allowed on this road, otherwise we wouldn’t have come here the parking space and the roads choke the roads and where would we sit. The footpaths are at least open to roam about and tables are kept on safe distances to accommodate customers who want to sit outdoors.

The pedestrians are happy to see their favourite brands serving quality food to them within close vicinity. Chicken tikka, burgers, rolls, samosas, bakery items, ice creams are served and the waiters also provide food in the car if they are parked nearby. As Eid festivity is escalating, so is the rush of beggars on markets, the don’t leave you unless you give you something. Others ask for a burger or food item. Children also demand colourful balloons from the vendors, which are also the integral part of food street.

Music and lights on food street also increase the festivity of Eid. Icy Fresh fruit juices are also available on the food street which has a very high demand.