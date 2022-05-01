Roads remain choked in markets after Iftar for Eid shopping

Islamabad : With Eid just round the corner, the shoppers are busy for their Eid shopping. Right after iftar, the crowd throng the market to complete their Eid shopping.

The traffic flow is very slow especially in Saddar which is the main market of Rawalpindi and people have to take two to three rounds of markets to get a car parking. Paid parking lots are minting money because of jam packed parking spaces. Raja Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Purana Qilla, China Market, Commercial Market, shopping plazas on Main Murree Road are also witnessing throng of shoppers for Eid celebrations.

There is not only pressure on main markets but the malls are also packed with shoppers and the scene of shopping till late night. Shopping malls are further attracting Eid customers by organising Eid festivals, galas, bazars etc. which are doubling their footfall. Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce who gives a flat form for women entrepreneurs to showcase their handicrafts also organises various activities indoors, outdoors and in malls get tremendous response from public.

They have been organising Eid Bazaar in one of the malls on GT Road which is attracting large crowd. The exhibition is showcasing boutique stitched and unstitched clothes, jewellery, shoes, embroidered bags, herbal cosmetics, makeup, gemstone jewellery, decorative items, furniture etc. The main markets are lit with colour changing LED lights, which gives a festive look to the shops attracting crowd.

Wali Khan, a shopkeeper while talking to this scribe said, that five days before our new Eid stock arrives, we have to create space in the shop. One week before Eid we put most of the old stock on sale so that we are able to stock the new stuff. “All the shops get an overall cleaning regime by dusting, cleaning and mannequins are washed and changed with latest trends. The dummies are the mirrors of latest fashion trends and customers point out the clothes worn by dummies which are mostly in demand. We decorate our windows by artificial flowers, fairy lights, and fashionable trends to attract customers. In the last three days the rush gets intense and the footfall in markets is huge. Last two years were marred by covid lockdowns and social distancing etc. but by the Grace of God, this Eid is much better as far as customers and the sales are concerned.”

Shaista, a housewife while speaking with ‘The News’ said that her kids are also having final exams and she has to give most of the time to her kids’ studies. To save time, she prefers air-conditioned malls for shopping to beat the heat as well as to get all the things which are sold under one roof. “The shopping is less time consuming and I get all the things within an hour from local brands all within close proximity,” she said.